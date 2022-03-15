Mubi Backing Second Edition Of Wscripted’s Cannes Screenplay List

EXCLUSIVE: Streaming service Mubi is getting behind a scriptwriting showcase focusing on projects from women and non-binary writers, which will host its second edition at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

The Cannes Screenplay List initiative comes from Wscripted, the marketplace dedicated to sourcing women and non-binary writers with scripted content available for option, financing, or adaption.

The inaugural edition unveiled a selection of 25 screenplays from screenwriters based in North America, the UK and Europe at Cannes in 2021.

This year the event returns to the Riviera with Wscripted now accepting applications through April 15 for original feature scripts in English and French. The finalized list will be presented at the Cannes Marche, which runs May 17-25.

As part of the deal, Mubi will offer Wscripted’s community special access to its service. Together, the companies said the pact would allow them to expand the impact of the List to showcase a broader range of international projects from up-and-coming screenwriters.

“We are excited to join forces with Mubi, a pioneer in the discovery of international cinema, to expand the reach of Wscripted’s annual Cannes Screenplay List to more emerging voices” says CEO Ellie Jamen.