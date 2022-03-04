MTV, TikTok & Pepsi Team On ‘Becoming A Popstar’ Music Competition Series With Joe Jonas, Becky G & Sean Bankhead

MTV has teamed with TikTok and Pepsi on a first-of-its-kind music competition series that showcases artists originally discovered on TikTok. Joe Jonas, Becky G and Sean Bankhead will serve as judges on Becoming A Popstar, which will premiere Thursday, March 24 on MTV.

Produced by Jesse Collins’ Collins Entertainment and Velocity, Becoming a Popstar features eight up-and-coming artists originally discovered on TikTok who will showcase their talents to the judges, who are TikTok creators themselves. One winner will walk away as a popstar with their very own Pepsi commercial set to premiere on television during the upcoming MTV VMAs. In addition, Pepsi will provide funding and resources to support the winner’s career ambitions. Becoming a Popstar will air across five episodes every Thursday at 10 PM ET, beginning March 24.

Each week, contestants will create original themed songs and accompanying one-minute music videos on air, that will first be available on TikTok. With episode themes like ‘The Duets’, contestants will be paired off to create an original song and visual performance. Contestants will be critiqued by the celebrity judges, with eliminations occurring each week until two final artists are chosen to battle it out in a finale special.

After each episode airs on MTV, fans at home will be able to vote for their favorite artist videos of the week by searching #MTVPopstar on TikTok. Voting opens immediately following the episode and stays open until 48 hours before the next episode premieres. The winning artist each week will score a cash prize from Pepsi on top of the eventual grand prize. Winners of the previous week will be announced during a live pre-show on @MTV on TikTok that will include exclusive content and opportunities for fans to connect and engage with judges and talent.

Jonas is one-third of Grammy-nominated the Jonas Brothers and front-man for the band, DNCE. Becky G is a multi-platinum singer, songwriter, actress, and activist, noted for her contributions to the Latin music world and impact on the Hispanic community. Bankhead is a two-time VMA nominated creative director and choreographer.

Jonas and Becky G will also serve as Executive Producers on the series.

Watch a teaser below: