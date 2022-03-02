MTV Movie & TV Awards And Its Unscripted Companion Set June Dates In L.A.

MTV said Wednesday that the MTV Movie & TV Awards have been slated to take place Sunday, June 5, with the second year of the reality TV-focused Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted set for the next day. Both events will be held live at Santa Monica’s Barker Hanger.

The two shows also aired back to back in 2021, with the ceremonies taking place at the Hollywood Palladium with Leslie Jones hosting and honoring the likes of To All the Boys: Always and Forever as best movie and WandaVision as Best Show. The inaugural unscripted event was emceed by Nikki Glaser and saw wins by shows including RuPaul’s Drag Race, Nailed It! and Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

The production team is also back, with MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf and Den Of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski executive producing. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are executives in charge of production; Lisa Lauricella is the music talent executive for both events.