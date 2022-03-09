You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘The Batman’ Lights Up $124M Overseas For $258M Global Bow – International Box Office Update

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Jeff Zucker Reaches Resolution With WarnerMedia Over Abrupt CNN Exit; Won't Sue
Read the full story

Roland Emmerich’s ‘Moonfall’ Set For China Landing This Month

Lionsgate

Roland Emmerich’s big-budget sci-fi disaster pic Moonfall has been set for a March 25 release in China (check out the new poster below). The movie, which released via Lionsgate domestically on February 4, is heavily backed by China’s Huayi, so this is an important piece of its recoupment prospects. The China date falls one week after the PRC start of Warner Bros/DC’s The Batman.

The $146M independent pic sold out at Cannes in 2019 and was one of the market’s hottest titles. Partners also include AGC Studios and its international distribution network, Centropolis, CAA Media Finance, East West Bank, MUFG Union Bank and SPG3 Entertainment.

So far, box office has been far from out of this world with just $19M in North America and $39.4M global. Several markets in Asia are still to go along with some key European hubs. Emmerich’s last film, 2019’s Midway, did $42M in China while 2016’s Independence Day: Resurgence made over $75M.

Moonfall stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak and Donald Sutherland.

The story sees a mysterious force knock the moon from its orbit around Earth and send it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Wilson), and conspiracy theorist KC Houseman (Bradley) believe her. The unlikely heroes mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space only to find out that our moon is not what we think it is.

Emmerich directed and penned the script with Harald Kloser and Spenser Cohen. Emmerich and Kloser are producers.

Here’s the new China poster:

Huayi

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad