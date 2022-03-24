‘Moon Knight’ Director Mohamed Diab Knocks ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ For Egypt Depiction

Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab feels Western cinema has a way to go in its depictions of his native Egypt.

He is attempting to rectify that with his work on Moon Knight, which uses ancient Egyptian mythology in its storylines.

“In my pitch, there was a big part about Egypt, and how inauthentically it has been portrayed throughout Hollywood’s history,” Diab sold SFX magazin. “It’s always exotic – we call it orientalism. It dehumanizes us. We are always naked, we are always sexy, we are always bad, we are always over the top.”