‘The Bachelor’ Rises Ahead Of Season 26 Finale; ‘AGT: Extreme’ & ‘The Cleaning Lady’ Season Enders Tie

The Bachelor and NCIS were the top titles of Monday primetime, with the former rising in the demo ahead of its season finale on Tuesday.

With the first night of Season 26’s final two-parter, The Bachelor was the highest-rated program of the evening earning a 1.0 rating in the 18-49 demo and 4.29 million viewers, per fast affiliates. The ABC romance series was up two tenths in the demo from the previous week. The Bachelor went up against the Season 1 finale of America’s Got Talent: Extreme (0.4, 2.97M). AGT: Extreme was down from not only the previous week, but from its Season 1 premiere in February (0.7, 4.33M). The Season 1 champion was Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders. Aaron Wheelz was runner-up. NBC has not yet revealed whether the AGT spinoff will return for Season 2.

Beyond The Bachelor and AGT: Extreme, the 8 p.m hour was pretty steady. The Neighborhood (0.6, 5.63M) and All American (0.2, 0.69M) were stable while 9-1-1: Lone Star (0.5, 4.48M) slipped and Bob Hearts Abishola (0.6, 5.58M) ticked up.

In the following hour, NCIS (0.5, 7.30M) was nearly identical to the previous week and earned Monday’s largest audience. At 9 p.m., Fox’s The Cleaning Lady concluded its freshman run with a 0.4 demo rating and 2.82 million viewers, just slightly down from its premiere in January (0.5, 3.56M). The drama also awaits news about a renewal or cancellation. All American: Homecoming (0.2, 0.45M) was steady as Monday marked the show’s second-largest audience since its premeire.

The night came to a close with NCIS: Hawai’i (0.4, 4.97M) at the top. The Good Doctor (0.4, 3.60M) was steady while The Endgame (0.3, 1.95M) rose slightly.

Tuesday will see CBS, Fox and The CW in reruns while ABC concludes Season 26 of The Bachelor. NBC will welcome back Young Rock and Mr. Mayor for new seasons.