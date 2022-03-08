‘The Bachelor’ Ticks Up With Tell All, Wins Monday Demo; ‘NCIS’ Rises To Top Audience

The Bachelor‘s started gearing up for the final reveal with its first two-day event kicking off on Monday. The ladies of Season 26 reunited for a juicy Tell All that brought home a primetime win for ABC.

Per fast affiliates, the latest episode of The Bachelor earned a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demo and 3.44 million viewers. The ABC competition series was up from the previous week (0.7, 3.50M). The Bachelor went up against America’s Got Talent: Extreme from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. AGT: Extreme (0.5, 3.12M) was steady from the previous week, but fell to viewership lows, however it’s still early in the season.

The Bachelor will return for Fantasy Suites on Tuesday, with Clayton’s final decision. Until then, here’s the hourly breakdown of Monday primetime:

In the 8 p.m. hour The Neighborhood (0.6, 5.84M) and 9-1-1: Lone Star (0.6, 4.70M) tied in demo rating and were both steady from previous episodes. The Neighborhood was CBS’ highest-rated program of the evening. All American (0.2, 0.60M) rose in both demo rating and viewers. At 8:30, Bob Hearts Abishola (0. 5, 5.60M) was steady.

NCIS (0.5,7.20M) took home the night’s largest audience in the 9 p.m. hour, besting The Cleaning Lady (0.4, 2.90M) and All American: Homecoming (0.1, 0.42M), which matched their ratings of the previous week.

The night came to a close with NCIS: Hawai’i (0.4, 5.23M) and The Good Doctor (0.4, 3.38M) tying in the demo. The Endgame (0.2, 1.82M) fell one tenth in demo and about 15% in viewers.

Tuesday will feature the season finales of American Auto, Grand Crew and I Can See Your Voice. The Thing About Pam premieres on NBC.