Molly Ringwald’s “So Happy” About ‘Sixteen Candles’-Inspired Series From Selena Gomez, Tanya Saracho & Gabriela Lugo

Molly Ringwald is “so happy” about the Sixteen Candles-inspired series in development from UCP for Peacock, executive produced by Selena Gomez, Tanya Saracho, and Gabriela Lugo.

15 Candles tells the story of four young Latinas starting high school as they overcome their feelings of invisibility while exploring what it means to leave childhood behind through the lens of the traditional female coming-of-age rite: the quinceañera, Deadline announced exclusively on March 15.

“I am so happy about that,” Ringwald said recently. “I really do feel like when people always ask me about rebooting my movies, I am like, ‘No those movies were wonderful,’ but what they should do is take inspiration from them and do something completely different but inspired, so that just sounds fantastic.”

Ringwald starred in the 1984 John Hughes classic about Samantha, a teen whose 16th birthday was almost ruined after her family forgot her big day.

The Riverdale actress also revealed she’d like to see “one of her daughters” play Samantha in the series should the character return.

Saracho, under her Ojalá Production banner, and Lugo serve as writers and executive producers of the project. Gomez also executive produces under her July Moon Productions. Christine Dávila of Ojalá Productions co-executive produces.