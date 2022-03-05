You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Kenny Ortega Confirms No Plans For More ‘Julie And The Phantoms’ Right Now

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

‘I Am Legend’ Next Chapter: Will Smith & Michael B. Jordan To Star & Produce Together For First Time; Akiva Goldsman Back To Write Script
Read the full story

Mitchell Ryan Dies: Veteran Actor For ‘Dark Shadows’ And Many Other Film/TV Roles Was 88

Pinterest

Mitchell Ryan, a veteran film and television actor who captivated daytime television fans in his role as Burke Devlin on the groundbreaking daytime soap Dark Shadows, has died. He was 88 years old and no cause of death was given.

His former costar Kathryn Leigh Scott shared the news on Facebook.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad