Minnie Driver Criticizes Academy For Not Intervening After Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock

Minnie Driver
Photo by Michael Buckner/Deadline/Shutterstock

Minnie Driver has taken to social media to call out the Academy for its lack of action after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday.

Writing on Twitter, Driver said that she and other Academy member had received a notice stating the org was investigating the incident further.

Yesterday, the awards body released a statement detailing the next steps, apologizing to Rock and claiming Smith had been asked to leave the ceremony but had refused.

Driver criticized the note for containing, “No explanation of why no one stepped in to assist Chris Rock in the aftermath; why he was abandoned by producers and The Academy and expected to just carry on.”

Rock was visibily shaken following the incident but pressed on with his hosting duties. Last night, he received a standing ovation at his first live comedy show following the ceremony, telling audience members he was “still processing what happened.”

Here’s Driver’s tweet:

