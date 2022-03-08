Mindy Kaling’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ Renewed For Fourth & Final Season At Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Never Have I Ever, the coming-of-age comedy following the life of an Indian-American teen, is returning for a fourth and final season.

The series from Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, a teenage Indian-American Tamil girl from L.A.

Season 3, which just wrapped production, will launch this summer, and the streamer has handed the comedy an early renewal to end the story. Production on Season 4, which will launch in 2023, is expected to kick off in the coming months.

Season 2, which launched in July 2021, was focused on Devi’s boy troubles, teenage desperation and competition from a new Indian student. When choosing between Paxton (Darren Barnet) and Ben (Jaren Lewison_ becomes too much of a conflict, she decides to take on both boys as significant others.

Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young also star with The Goldbergs’ Anirudh Pisharody joining in a recurring role for Season 3. John McEnroe narrates.

The series is produced by Universal Television, in association with 3 Arts Entertainment, Original Langster and Kaling International.

Co-creator Fisher is showrunner and exec produces alongside Kaling and 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner.

The first season performed well on the service, with 40M households tuning in during its first four weeks. It also made a star out of newcomer Ramakrishnan, who subsequently signed up to star in Netflix rom-com The Netherfield Girls, to voice the role of Priya in Pixar’s Turning Red and to voice Zipp Storm in a number of My Little Pony animated series.

Ramakrishnan told Deadline in 2020 that Never Have I Ever has helped “break” stereotypes but that there’s plenty of work left to do. “Devi is only one story,” she said. “Hopefully as much as this show inspires other minorities around the world, it will also inspire directors, producers, creators, writers to start bringing that natural inclusion into their shows.”

Said Kaling and Fisher. “We can’t wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you. Thanks to all our fans for your support.”

Bela Bajaria, Netflix Head of Global TV said” “We are thrilled to have two more seasons of Never Have I Ever. It’s everything we want in a Netflix comedy series: authentic, specific, funny, and full of heart. I love that a story I relate to so deeply – about a young, Indian-American girl – hits on so many universal truths that resonate with just about everyone. We’re eternally grateful to Mindy, Lang and the wildly talented cast. And we can’t wait for everyone to see the final two seasons.”

Added Erin Underhill, President of Universal Television. “Four seasons of Never Have I Ever is truly exciting and a little bittersweet because, as a loyal fan, I’d love Devi’s journey to go on forever. But just like high school, all great things must come to an end. A big shout out to our fearless Cricket Queens, Mindy and Lang, and our exceptional cast and crew, who have authentically captured the emotional rollercoaster ride that defines our teenage years. We can’t wait to experience all of the messiness, the LOLs and the tears that will surely unfold in Devi’s senior year.”