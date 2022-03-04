Milo Ventimiglia To Star In & Produce ‘The Company You Keep’ Drama Pilot At ABC

Milo Ventimiglia has potentially found his next starring vehicle.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

The This Is Us actor is to star in and exec produce The Company You Keep, a con-artist drama that has landed a pilot order at ABC.

The project, which is based on Korean format My Fellow Citizens that ran for more than 30 episodes on KBS2, follows con man Charlie and undercover CIA officer Emma. A night of passion leads to love between the pair, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in-hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.

Julia Cohen Courtesy of Darian Jovan

It is being written and exec produced by Julia Cohen, who recently has been co-creating HBO Max’s new Degrassi series. Cohen has worked on series including TNT’s Dallas, E!’s The Royals, FX’s Legion and The CW’s Riverdale and was a co-exec producer on ABC’s Quantico and A Million Little Things.

2022 ABC Pilots & Series Orders

Ventimiglia will exec produce via his DiVide Pictures banner alongside Russ Cundiff with Deanna Harris as producer.

Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu also will exec produce via his Electric Somewhere label with his partner Caitlin Foito. The Resident showrunner Todd Harthan and The Good Doctor co-exec producer Lindsay Goffman are also exec producing the project, which comes from studio 20th Television, where Ventimiglia’s DiVide Pictures is based.

The script for The Company You Keep has been buzzed about for the past couple of months, as Deadline revealed in its Pilot Season 2022 rundown.

It is the latest broadcast sale for DiVide and Ventimiglia, whose hit drama series This Is Us is ending with its sixth season on air right now. In December, it set up Only To Deceive, an adaptation of Tasha Alexander’s novel in development at ABC, and also set up hockey drama series Hometown Saints at NBC.

Ventimiglia is represented by Management 360, Verve and McKuin Frankel Whitehead and Cohen is represented by A3 Artists Agency, Vanguard Artists, and Tara Kole at Johnson, Shapiro, Slewett & Kole.