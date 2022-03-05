Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher GoFundMe Campaign To Help Ukraine’s Needy Approaches $10M Mark

Mila Kunis hasn’t forgotten where she came from. The actress and husband Ashton Kutcher have launched a fundraiser on the GoFundMe site to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine. In just one day, the fundraiser has accumulated pledges of $9.3 million.

Kutcher and Kunis, the latter a native Ukrainian who came to the US with her parents as a small child, are using the GoFundMe fundraiser in hopes of raising $30 Million, with a $3 Million match by the couple, to benefit Flexport.org and Airbnb.org.

“Today, I am a proud Ukrainian,” Kunis wrote on the fundraising page. “While my family came to the United States in 1991, I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine in 1983. Ukrainians are proud and brave people who deserve our help in their time of need. This unjust attack on Ukraine and humanity at large is devastating and the Ukrainian people need our support.”

GoFundMe.org recently stirred up some controversy by withholding contributions to the Canadian truckers in the so-called “Freedom Convoy” in Canada, resulting in investigations by several state attorney generals.

But the organization claims this particular fundraiser will provide an immediate impact on refugee and humanitarian aid efforts, including for transporting humanitarian aid to known NGO’s on the ground, and providing free, short-term housing to up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine.

In a video on the GoFundMe Kunis and Kutcher explained why this situation is personally important and how people can join them in helping.