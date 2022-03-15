Yalitza Aparicio, Joaquín Cosío & Óscar Jaenada Among Cast Of Apple TV+ All Spanish-Language Series

Apple TV+ has set its first-ever all Spanish-language series Midnight Family from Pablo and Juan de Dios Larraín. Cast includes Academy Award nominee Yalitza Aparicio (Roma), Joaquín Cosío (Narcos: Mexico, Suicide Squad 2), and Óscar Jaenada (The Losers, Luis Miguel: The Series).

Rounding out the ensemble are Renata Vaca (Dale Gas), Diego Calva (Babylon, Narcos: Mexico), Itzan Escamilla (Élite), José María de Tavira (The Candidate), Dolores Heredia (Capadocia, El Chapo), Mariana Gómez (The Queen of Flow) and Sergio Bautista.

Midnight Family—inspired by the award-winning documentary of the same name— follows Marigaby Tamayo (Vaca), an ambitious and gifted medical student by day, who spends her nights saving lives throughout a sprawling, contrasted and fascinating Mexico City aboard her family’s privately owned ambulance. Along with her father Ramón (Cosío) and her siblings Marcus (Calva) and Julito (Bautista), Marigaby serves a population of millions by tackling extreme medical emergencies to make a living.

Production is currently underway in Mexico City.

The series will be produced for Apple TV+ by Fremantle and Fabula. It’s created for television by Gibrán Portela and Julio Rojas, and written by Portela. Natalia Beristáin (The Mosquito Coast, Luis Miguel: The Series) serves as showrunner and director.

The project marks the second collaboration for Apple TV+, Fremantle and Beristáin, who previously directed two episodes of the Apple original series The Mosquito Coast. That series is currently in production on its second season in Mexico.

Midnight Family is executive produced by Pablo Larraín and Juan de Dios Larraín through Fabula, the production company behind the Oscar-winning film A Fantastic Woman. Angela Poblete and Mariane Hartard serve as executive producers, and Peter Blake (The Good Doctor, House) serves as consulting producer.