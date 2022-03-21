Michelle Young Joins ‘Bachelor Happy Hour’ Podcast As Co-Host

Michelle Young will join fellow The Bachelorette alum Becca Kufrin as the new co-host for the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

Beginning Tuesday Mar. 22, Young will help Kufrin talk all things about The Bachelor franchise. For Young’s first episode, the former Bachelorette will catch listeners up on her life since her celebrating her happy ending on her season and more.

“Having found love on the Bachelorette, I’m excited to share my perspective and keep it real for the passionate fans of Bachelor Nation,” said Young. “I can’t wait to kick it with Becca each week as we dive into the twists and turns of these upcoming seasons!”

Young comes to Bachelor Happy Hour a little more than a year since Rachel Lindsay exited the podcast with the series’ 100th episode.

“I’ve been struggling. That’s no secret, and it’s been really, really hard for me lately and a lot of the things that we’ve talked about on this podcast are also about taking care of yourself and finding your peace and protecting, protecting that peace and protecting your mental health,” Lindsay said of her exit in April 2021.

Each week, Young and Kufrin will host conversations with current and alumni cast members, dole out relationship advice, share exclusive Bachelor Nation material and reveal first-hand details.

Young was the star of The Bachelorette Season 18 and was the runner-up on Season 25 of The Bachelor.

Bachelor Happy Hour is one of three official podcasts from “The Bachelor” franchise, including “Click Bait with Bachelor Nation,” hosted by fan favorites Joe Amabile, Natasha Parker and Tia Booth, and “Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation,” hosted by Mike Johnson and Dr. Bryan Abasolo.

The podcast is a production of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and Wondery. New episodes of Bachelor Happy Hour will debut every Tuesday through Wondery across all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and SiriusXM, among others.