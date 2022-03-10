Michelle Dockery Joins Action-Thriller ‘Boy Kills World’

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-nominated actress Michelle Dockery is set to join the action thriller Boy Kills World. The film already stars Bill Skarsgård, martial arts master Yayan Ruhian, Jessica Rothe, Andrew Koji and Isaiah Mustafa.

Moritz Mohr is set to make his feature directing debut on the project. Sam Raimi and Zainab Azizi will produce through Raimi Productions, Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment, Simon Swart and Wayne Fitzjohn through Nthibah Pictures, and Alex Lebovici of Hammerstone Studios. Stuart Manashil and Dan Kagan are also serving as producers with Reza Brojerdi of Ventaro Film and Andrew Childs as executive producers.

The screenplay was written by Arend Remmers and Tyler Burton Smith.

Dockery will play the sister of the film’s Van der Koy family. Melanie is a satirical powerhouse and sociopath who tries to project a powerful cohesive family image to hide the desperation behind their decaying dynasty.

“We welcome Michelle to the ‘Van der Koy’ clan and the film. It is a perfect role for Michelle,” said Fitzjohn. “It’s an exciting time for the production with filming having begun just two weeks ago. We cannot wait to show the world the result.”

Dockery will next be seen in Anatomy of a Scandal for Netflix on April 15 and returns for the new Downton Abbey movie Downton Abbey: A New Era releasing in U.S. theaters May 20.

Dockery is represented by WME, Anonymous Content, Hamilton Hodell and attorney Tara Kole.