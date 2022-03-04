You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Michael Jai White & Chad Michael Collins Starring In Action Pic ‘Dead Zone’; See First Image

Dead Zone
Antuone Torbert, Chad Michael Collins, and Michael Jai White in 'Dead Zone' Automatic Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s your first look at Dead Zone, the creature feature action movie starring Michael Jai White.

The plot follows an elite team of soldiers who, to stop the collapse of humanity, descend on a radiation-poisoned town and perform the ultimate stealth mission using high-tech armor and weapons. But they need to be careful – with hell on Earth, they may just meet the devil. Chad Michael Collins, Jeff Fahey, and Antuone Torbert also star in the film.

Hank Braxtan is directing. Producers are Michael Lurie, Jeffrey Giles, Tarkan Dospil for production company Automatic Entertainment. The project is now in post-production.

