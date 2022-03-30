Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster Set As Showrunners For Vince McMahon Limited Series In Works By WWE & Blumhouse TV

Skip to main content
Emmy-nominated writers Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster (Transparent) have been tapped as co-showrunners for The United States of America Vs. Vince McMahon, a limited series in development by WWE and Blumhouse TV.

The project, announced last year, will be the first scripted portrayal of McMahon, the Chairman and CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment

The United States of America Vs. Vince McMahon will delve into WWE during the 1990s, a time when McMahon was repeatedly censured by infamous New York Post writer Phil Mushnick whose columns eventually drew the attention of the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York. McMahon was indicted by the U.S. government for allegedly supplying anabolic steroids to WWE talent, stood trial after refusing to take a plea, but was unanimously acquitted by the jury.

McMahon, Kevin Dunn, Jason Blum, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold will also executive produce.

Fitzerman-Blue and Harpster received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, a Peabody Award and multiple Writers Guild Award nominations for their work on Transparent. They also received a WGA nomination for adapted screenplay and won a Humanitas Prize for drama feature for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, starring Tom Hanks. Their upcoming limited series Painkiller, about the beginning of the opioid crisis, will premiere later this year on Netflix.

Fitzerman-Blue and Harpster are repped by Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment, UTA and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark. Harpster also is repped by Mosaic.

 

