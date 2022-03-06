You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

ACE Eddie Awards: ‘King Richard’, ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’, ‘Encanto’ Take Top Film Honors; ‘Kevin Can F*** Himself’, ‘Hacks’, ‘Mare Of Easttown’ Score In TV — Full Winners List

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Mexican Soccer Match Devolves Into Massive, Televised Riot; 22 Reportedly Injured

mexico soccer
Fans clash during a Mexican soccer league match AP Photo/Eduardo Gomez Reyna

A Univision-broadcast game between two Mexican soccer teams became something much more serious this evening. The match was suspended in the 62nd minute as fights began to break out among the 30,000-plus attendees. The melee soon spread to the field as fans chased each other, some with weapons, and families fled the chaos. There were images of injured fans lying motionless among the combatants.

The Associated Press and New York Times cited the Queretaro state civil protection agency, which announced, “So far there is no report of deaths; 22 people injured, nine of them taken to the General Hospital and of these, two are critical. The rest are stable. It should be mentioned that all of those injured are male.”

There were other reports that up to 44 people may have been injured and that there were deaths, but nothing conclusive.

The match pitted defending Liga MX champion Atlas against Querétaro. Atlas was up 1-0 when fights broke out and caused the cancelation of the game.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad