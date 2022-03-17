Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds & Lin-Manuel Miranda To Host Met Gala 2022

The 2022 Met Gala returns to its traditional spot on the first Monday of May, and this year the hosts and co-chairs will reflect the strong Hollywood theme: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda have been named to the posts.

The gala, set for May 2, a primary source of income for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, follows last September’s scaled-back, pandemic-restricted “mini-gala” that launched the Met’s two-part exhibition “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”

The exhibit will include “cinematic vignettes” exploring the roots of American fashion and designed by film directors King, Sofia Coppola, Martin Scorsese, Chloé Zhao, Tom Ford, Janicza Bravo, Julie Dash and Autumn de Wilde.

Ford, Adam Mosseri and Anna Wintour will continue their roles as honorary co-chairs for May event.

The “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibit will open to the public on May 7.