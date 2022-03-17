Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex’s Debut Podcast Set For Summer On Spotify As Royal Duo Continue To Tackle Misinformation

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, is set to launch her debut podcast later this summer on Spotify.

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry signed an exclusive podcast partnership with the audio streamer in December 2020.

However, apart from a holiday special in 2020 that featured the likes of Stacey Abrams, James Corden and Tyler Perry, the duo haven’t released anything via their Archewell Audio banner, leading tabloids to speculate that Daniel Ek’s company was “very upset” with the pair.

In a statement this morning, that was largely underlining their work to tackle misinformation, the company revealed that Markle’s first series is in production and will launch this summer.

In January, Archewell released a statement on the controversy surrounding misinformation, particularly around issues of Covid-19, on the service, following a multitude of comments from Joe Rogan on his show and artists such as Neil Young and Joni Mitchell pulling their music from the service in response.

Today, the company said that are continuing to work with Spotify on this issue and said that they were “encouraged” by the conversations.

“As we all continue to tackle the misinformation era, Archewell Audio has found it important to work with our partners at Spotify to ensure that the digital technologies so many of us use every day are rooted in strong principles of trust and safety. We are encouraged by ongoing conversations we’ve had with Spotify on this shared goal and have been working closely with their team—as well as their senior leadership—towards policies, practices, and strategies meant to raise creator awareness, minimize the spread of misinformation, and support transparency,” an Archewell spokeswoman said.

“As we move forward at Archewell Audio, we too are eager to be responsible stewards of an audio landscape that is well-resourced with quality, fact-based information—particularly when it comes to public health,” she added.