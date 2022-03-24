Megan Thee Stallion Docuseries In Works From Time Studios & Roc Nation; Nneka Onuorah Directs

Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion is getting the docuseries treatment.

The “WAP” and “Savage” hitmaker’s story will be told in a multi-part series from director Nneka Onuorah (Legends of the Underground), Time Studios and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

Employing a mix of rare archival footage and fresh verité video, the untitled documentary will delve into the Houston native’s life, from her upbringing in Texas to key milestones in her career, and shed light on her multilayered personality. It will highlight Megan’s rise from viral freestyling phenom to cultural powerhouse and touch on how she overcame personal hurdles to thrive in her professional career.

Time Studios’ Ian Orefice, Loren Hammonds, Alexa Conway and Mike Beck will executive producer alongside Roc Nation’s Perez and Lori York, and director Onuorah.

“Millions of people are familiar with [Megan] as an entertainer, but this series will give her a chance to share her truth as never before,” said Time Studios Co-Head of Documentary Loren Hammonds. “Her story is a powerful one, and the accomplishments that she continues to achieve are remarkable. We feel lucky to have this opportunity to capture her at a crucial moment in her life and career.”

Added Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez: “Megan has quickly blossomed into one of the pre-eminent entertainers in the world, and it’s a testament to her perseverance, resilience and professionalism,” Roc Nation’s Perez said. “Her journey is inspirational, and our hope is that this documentary will inspire viewers to stay the course and pursue their passions through the ups and downs.”