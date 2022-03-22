Mckenna Grace To Star In ‘A Friend Of The Family’ True-Crime Limited Series At Peacock

Mckenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale) is set to star alongside Anna Paquin, Jake Lacy, Colin Hanks and Lio Tipton in A Friend of the Family, Peacock’s limited drama series about the Jan Broberg kidnapping case.

Written by Nick Antosca, A Friend of the Family is based on the harrowing true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of years by a charismatic, obsessed family “friend.” The Brobergs — devoted to their faith, family and community — were utterly unprepared for the sophisticated tactics their neighbor used to exploit their vulnerabilities, drive them apart and turn their daughter against them. This is the story of how their lives were permanently altered, and how they survived.

Grace will play Jan Broberg in the later years. Jan is the oldest daughter of Bob (Hanks) and Mary Ann (Paquin) Broberg and leads a happy, traditional life in an idyllic American city. Jan trusts family friend and neighbor Robert Berchtold (Lacy), though he has plans for her abduction that she doesn’t suspect. Tipton plays Berchtold’s wife.

Eliza Hittman (Never Rarely Sometimes Always) is set to direct and executive produce multiple episodes, including the pilot.

Antosca will serve as showrunner and executive produce via his Eat the Cat banner, as part of his overall deal with UCP. Eat the Cat’s Alex Hedlund also will executive produce along with Antosca and Hittman. Jan Broberg and Mary Ann Broberg will serve as producers. Skye Borgman serves as consulting producer for Top Knot Films. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

Grace received a guest actor Emmy nomination for her role as young wife Mrs. Keyes on Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, the youngest-ever to receive a nomination in that category. She most recently starred on the big screen in Sony’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife and will be seen in the upcoming Disney+ adventure film Crater. She also stars in Lifetime’s upcoming sequel to The Bad Seed, which she co-wrote with her father, Ross Burge. Grace is repped by CAA and Stewart Brookman at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.