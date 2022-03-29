‘Mayans M.C.’ Boss Elgin James Teases Season 4 Battle With ‘Sons of Anarchy’: “There’s No Stopping It”

FX’s Mayans M.C. is going to war in Season 4 and they’re not battling just anyone. When the show returns with back-to-back episodes on April 19, the Mayans will face off against Sons of Anarchy‘s SAMCRO—in many ways, the present is battling the past to make way for the future.

“I don’t think [the past] is ever going to go away. Once the water breaks the dyke, I don’t know if it ever ends. I don’t know how you put that back together,” series co-creator Elgin James told Deadline during the show’s TCA panel on Tuesday. “We start [the season] off with a bang; we come out swinging. There’s more action in the first episode than there was in the three earlier seasons. We will take our time and be patient because we also have to reset ourselves emotionally. But once it starts rolling again, there’s no stopping it. [The war] is definitely going to take a season, and it may take the rest of these characters a lifetime.”

Deadline exclusively revealed a first look at the show’s new season that’ll see the Mayans go to war against Sons of Anarchy‘s SAMCRO in response to the murder of their Road Captain Montez (Jacob Vargas). Although Montez wasn’t killed by a Mayan directly, he died because of the actions of one indirectly.

Montez’s killer Palo (Gregory Norman Cruz) was part of the Vatos Malditos, a motorcycle club that was decimated by the Mayans in the Season 2 finale. The brutality is due to lies told by Taza (Raoul Trujillo) to cover up his relationship with Palo’s brother David—being gay is a big no-no in this world.

The Season 3 finale revealed Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera) abandoned his position as Miguel Galindo’s (Danny Pino) consigliere and is now a free agent. Could this put El Padrino in a position to rectify the damage caused by his cousin Bishop (Michael Irby) that leaves the M.C. in such a precarious and dangerous position?

“Bishop let his anger, his grief, and his trauma dictate what happened to the club last season. Maybe now they’re in need of new leadership? We’ll see if there’s anyone that can fill that role, including, maybe, someone from this panel. You never know,” James said referring to Clayton Cardenas and JD Pardo as possible leaders in the making.

Carla Baratta shared an update as to where fans will find her character Adelita this season. When viewers last saw her, she learned her son with Angel (Cardenas) is possibly be alive—though, coming from Lincoln Potter, it could be a fabricated tale to save his own hide.

“After learning her child is alive from Potter last season, I think her main goal is trying to find out if it’s true,” Baratta shared. “If it is true, how will she manage to be a mom? I think it’s going to be very interesting to see her go through that and try to get her kid back and try to be the mom she always thought she could be.”

Angel has since moved on with Nails (Justina Adorno), with whom he is now engaged and expecting a child. Will he ever be able to truly move on?

“The last thing he had heard about his baby with Adelita is that he wasn’t alive,” Cardenas said. “So he’s moving into this new season with the belief he and Nails are going to have this baby and hopefully this new life he never had. That’s always been the thing with Angel, being the father he never had in his life and possibly being a positive influence on someone. I think it’s an opportunity to find a life outside of the club. As he watches his brother get fully immersed in the club and how the consequences of his actions have torn his life apart, I think Angel starts to think, ‘This is not for me anymore. If my brother is going to make the decision to stay in this life, I have to make a decision for myself to get out.'”