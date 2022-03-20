You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Maury’ Canceled: Syndicated Talk Show To End After Three Decades

Another syndicated daytime talk show is coming to an end. NBCUniversal has canceled veteran tabloid talker Maury, hosted and executive produced by Maury Povich. The show will end original productions this season. Original episodes will air through September, after which repeats of Maury will continue to air in syndication.

This is the second show canceled by NBCUniversal this spring, joining Judge Jerry. Other syndicated daytime talk shows that recently got the axe include Sony TV’s The Good Dish as well as Debmar-Mercury’s Nick Cannon and The Wendy Williams Show, the latter to be replaced by a new talker, Sherri. 

The Maury Povich Show was launched in 1991 by of Paramount Domestic Television. It shortened its name to Maury in the mid-1990s. In 1998, Studio USA took over the program. The company was subsequently acquired by NBCUniversal. Maury‘s cancelation was first reported by Broadcasting & Cable.

