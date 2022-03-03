‘Uno’ Scribe Marcy Kelly Inks Deal With Mattel Films

EXCLUSIVE: Marcy Kelly has signed on to partner with Mattel Films to write across their upcoming film slate.

Kelly has worked with Mattel Films on several projects, including a feature film script based on the #1 card game property UNO.

She adapted cult favorite Mean Girls into a branching narrative video game for Pocket Gems and Paramount. In its first year of release, Mean Girls: Senior Year achieved over 221 million views from 27 million unique players. Kelly is also known for her contained thriller featurette, Autonomous, and has been published in Slate’s Future Tense science fiction series.

Mattel Films has 14 live action feature films in various stages of production with two slated to start this year: Barbie in March and Masters of the Universe. Barbie stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Barbie – Begins production in March with Margo Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon. Greta Gerwig is directing off a script she wrote with Noah Baumbach.

Masters of the Universe, the new live-action take set up at Netflix, has The Nee Brothers directing and Kyle Allen starring as Prince Adam/He-Man.

Other partners include Tom Hanks for Major Matt Mason, Lena Dunham and Lily Collins for Polly Pocket, Vin Diesel for Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, Peter Farrelly for Wishbone, Daniel Kaluuya for Barney, Marc Forster for Thomas & Friends. Mattel also recently announced Christmas Balloon, their first project based on all-new IP.

“With a literal toy box of IP to draw from, the chance to create with Mattel would be any writer’s dream, and I’m honored the opportunity was extended to me. It’s been a joy collaborating with a creative team that’s razor-sharp and dedicated to developing these beloved and nostalgic toys’ stories in both relevant and unexpected ways,” said Kelly.

“Marcy is a creative force and her contributions on existing Mattel Films projects has been immeasurable. We look forward to continuing our relationship with such a gifted storyteller and emerging talent,” said Kevin McKeon, VP of Mattel Films.

Kelly is repped by 3Arts + Jeff Hynick at Jackway.