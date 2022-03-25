Mather Zickel Joins Paramount’s Western Horror Pic ‘Organ Trail’; Amanda Fuller & Dana Snyder Board Indie Horror Film ‘HERD’

EXCLUSIVE: Mather Zickel (Better Things) will star alongside Olivia Applegate, Clé Bennett, Zoé De Grand Maison, Nicholas Logan Sam Trammell and Jessica Frances Dukes in Michael Patrick Jann’s Western horror film Organ Trail for Paramount Pictures, which has wrapped production.

The film written by Meg Turner finds a young Abigale Archer friendless and alone in a brutal Montana winter during the 1870s—fighting for survival and to retrieve her one earthly possession, her family’s horse, from a gang of bloodthirsty bandits. Zickel is playing Pa Archer, a gaunt but imposing figurehead that has a commanding energy balanced by an instinctive compassion. In the throes of a brutal Montana winter, Pa’s steadfastness and sense of purpose—along with the skills he learned as a soldier in the Civil War—are the foundation on which his family’s survival rests. Jann is producing alongside David Codron.

Zickel will next be seen in Damien Chazelle’s drama Babylon for Paramount Pictures. He’s previously appeared in such features as Suburbicon, How to Be a Latin Lover, Hail, Caesar!, Wanderlust, I Love You, Man, Rachel Getting Married and Balls of Fury. His TV credits include Better Things, L.A.’s Finest, Younger, Masters of Sex, Bones, House of Lies and Reno 911!.

Zickel is represented by The Rosenzweig Group, A3 Artists Agency and attorney Lev Ginsburg.

***

Amanda Fuller, Dana Snyder Courtesy of Gregg DeGuire; Frazer Harrison

EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Fuller (Last Man Standing) and Dana Snyder (Aqua Teen Hunger Force) have signed on to star alongside Corbin Bernsen, Timothy V. Murphy and Jeremy Holm in Steven Pierce’s horror film, HERD.

The indie co-written by Pierce and James Allerdyce tells the story of a woman who ends up trapped between a zombie outbreak and warring militias as she tries to outrun her past. Ellen Adair (The Sinner), Jeremy Lawson (Walker), Mitzi Akaha (Archive 81) and Broadway’s Brandon James Ellis will round out its cast.

Pierce is producing HERD as the inaugural feature under his newly-minted FP banner, alongside Allerdyce, Lori Kay, Matt Mundy and Bret Carr. Production kicks off in Missouri early next month.

Fuller is perhaps best known for her turn as Mike Baxter’s (Tim Allen) daughter Kristin on the sitcom Last Man Standing created by Jack Burditt for ABC, and as Litchfield inmate Madison “Badison” Murphy on Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black. The actress has also appeared in such series as Scandal and Grey’s Anatomy, along with films including Starry Eyes and Cheap Thrills.

Snyder voiced Master Shake on Adult Swim’s Aqua Teen Hunger Force and has also lent his voice to series including Bob’s Burgers, Squidbillies, The Patrick Star Show, Paradise PD, ThunderCats Roar, Lego Star Wars: All-Stars, The Venture Bros. and Adventure Time, among many others. Additional credits include such films as Supercon and Nerdland, and the series TripTank.

Fuller is repped by Global Artists Agency and Luber Roklin Entertainment; Snyder by Yorn, Levine, Barnes.