Marlee Matlin To Direct Episode of Fox’s Anthology Drama ‘Accused’

Oscar winner Marlee Matlin is set to make her directorial debut in an episode of Fox’s new anthology drama series Accused, from Homeland EPs Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa, and Howard Shore (The Good Doctor, House).

Developed by Gordon, Accused, co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back.

Matlin will direct an episode which features a deaf woman who becomes a surrogate and commits a crime of advocacy and protection.

“I could not be more excited for the opportunity to direct, and to work on a project with such esteemed, talented, and skilled producers, writers, cast and crew,” said Matlin. “I’ve never shied away from challenges and having the opportunity to be one of the first female, Deaf directors in television is one I am looking forward to.”

Accused features a different cast each episode. As previously announced, Michael Chiklis will star in the premiere episode, directed by Michael Cuesta.

Accused, which received a straight-to-series order last May for the 2022-23 broadcast season, is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment, and executive-produced by Gordon, Gansa, Shore, Glenn Geller, Erin Gunn, All3Media America’s Jacob Cohen-Holmes, and Jimmy McGovern, Sita Williams, Roxy Spencer and Louise Pedersen for All3Media International. Frank Siracusa and John Weber also serve as executive producers. Created by Jimmy McGovern, the original series debuted in 2010 on BBC One.

Matlin most recently starred in Sian Heder’s feature CODA, which is nominated for three Academy Awards, including best picture. The film, which premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, has already been honored with a SAG Award, as well as NAACP Image, HCA and AFI awards, among many other nominations. Her recent TV credits include roles on ABC’s Quantico, Syfy’s The Magicians, Fox’s Family Guy and Facebook Watch’s Limetown. Matlin made her film debut in Children of a Lesser God, for which she won a Best Actress Oscar. She remains the only deaf performer to date to have won an Academy Award and, at the age of 21, she is also the youngest winner in the category. She’s repped by Innovative Artists and Media Four.