Mark Kassen Film ‘PH-1’ Starring Abubakar Salim And Jesse L. Martin Wraps Production

The independently financed thriller PH-1 starring Mark Kassen, Abubakar Salim, Dina Shihabi, Vinessa Shaw and Jesse L. Martin has wrapped production. Kassen directed the pic from a script he co-wrote with Cheryl Guerriero and Brent Cote. Kassen will also produce alongside Iliana Nikolic under his production banner Like Minded Entertainment.

The film follows a fast rising politician is trapped in a luxurious penthouse and forced to witness his life set ablaze by social and conventional media. As he fights to escape he also struggles to uncover who is determined to destroy him and why.

Salvador Alvarez co-produced it and Julian West is exec producing.

Kassen is repped by CAA. Salim is repped by CAA, Insight Management & Production, Untitled Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Shihabi is repped by CAA, Management 360, and Cohen & Gardner. Shaw is repped by Buchwald, CESD, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox. Martin is repped by ICM, McGowan Rodriguez Management, and Kraditor & Haber.