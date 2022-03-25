Mario Vargas Llosa’s Novel ‘Captain Pantoja And The Special Service’ To Be Adapted As TelevisaUnivision Streaming Series

EXCLUSIVE: TelevisaUnivision is adapting literary Nobel Prize winner Mario Vargas Llosa’s novel Captain Pantoja and the Special Service as an exclusive Spanish-language series for its premium streaming service Vix+.

The series will feature a modern take on this story about a captain who leads a secret mission for the army to recruit women who use their feminine wiles to motivate the soldiers.

“As we build a brand that will be a beacon for Latin cultures, we are congregating the Spanish-language creative community under one roof to elevate Hispanic storytelling and celebrate our unique and diverse stories,” Rodrigo Mazón, EVP and general manager of Vix+, said in a statement to Deadline. “We are proud to work with notable writers such as Mario Vargas Llosa to continue together developing the most prolific Spanish-language streaming service.”

This is Vix+’s second adaptation of a book by the internationally acclaimed Peruvian author. Vargas Llosa’s Travesuras de la Niña Mala is currently also in development.

The premium SVOD service is slated to launch in the second half of 2022; a free AVOD product will be available in the U.S., Mexico, and other Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America on March 31.