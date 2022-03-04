‘War Bears’: Margaret Atwood, Ken Steacy Graphic Novel To Get Animated Series Treatment From Wow! Unlimited Media

EXCLUSIVE: Margaret Atwood and Ken Steacy’s historical graphic novel War Bears will come to televison. WOW! Unlimited Media has optioned the 2019 graphic novel for an animated series adaptation.

War Bears is a gloriously unique tale about a young comic book artist during World War 2, who creates a popular series featuring a Nazi-fighting superheroine known as Oursonette. The brave adventures of the female bear-warrior embody the freedom-fighting spirit of the allies.

“Ken Steacy illustrated War Bears given his WW2 interests and high standards of visual accuracy. We collaborated – although the main work on the script is his – and the rest is history. Comics history. How delightful that Ken is now working with Michael Hirsh and WOW! Media to bring our beloved she-bear, Oursonette, to life,” said Atwood.

Added Steacy: “Collaborating with Margaret Atwood on War Bears was a superlative experience as a visual storyteller. In the graphic novel’s afterword I expressed my hope that Oursonette would make good on her promise to return some day – I’m absolutely thrilled to be working with WOW! Media to fulfill that promise!”

“When I met Margaret’s agent, Michael Levine, I jumped at the opportunity to work with these two incredibly talented artists to develop this exciting, historical graphic novel into a series,” said Michael Hirsh, CEO of WOW! Unlimited Media Inc.

War Bears, published by Dark Horse Comics, first appeared in the Globe and Mail as a short story by Atwood with Steacy’s illustrations, in celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary.