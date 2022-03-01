Maksim Chmerkovskiy Arrives In Poland After “Traumatizing” Train Ride From Ukraine

Ukraine-born former Dancing With the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy has made it safely from Ukraine to Poland, posting an Instagram Story video and messages from his train trip to the border.

“31 hours no sleep,” Chmerkovskiy wrote at one point, adding “1.5 hours to arrival.” He later posted, “I’m in Poland.”

“I made it on the train,” Chmerkovskiy wrote. “We’re heading to Warsaw (hopefully). Train to Lviv was not an option. The situation at the train station is insane. At first it feels manageable, but it gets A LOT worse when it comes time to actually board the train. Long story but all I can say now is that I’m a big man with nothing but a backpack it’s TRAUMATIZING. Currently I’m in a cabin with 4 adults and 7 kids (ages 2-11_ which usually is only occupied by a maximum of 3 people. There’s usually up to 30 people in this particular wagon. We were told we have to fit 135. Walkways are packed. People everywhere. It’s sweaty and claustrophobic.

Related Story Maksim Chmerkovskiy Arrested And Released In Kyiv During Russian Invasion, Planning To Leave Country

“What finally broke me,” he continued, “is when I was watching an eight-ish year old boy, hysterically crying and not wanting to let go of his father. Verbatim: ‘if you stay I want to stay too because if they kill you I won’t be able to help.”

Yesterday, the dance pro spoke on Instagram of his arrest and release during the Russian invasion (he did not provide details of the arrest). In yesterday’s message, he said he had decided to leave Kyiv, where he had been filming a project called World of Dance UA.

In the more recent Instagram Story video, Chmerkovskiy, speaking directly into his cellphone camera, said that the train cars were “packed” except for the car reserved for sick people – “the only car not packed.” He also noted that when his train was 30 minutes outside Poland, it stopped so that the wheels could be changed. “You can’t make this stuff up,” he said.

Chmerkovskiy also posted messages noting that Russians were “firing at residential buildings” and “Russian state propaganda machine will say my last post is fake. Fundamentally flawed way of governing humans by using propaganda [lies] and fear. Been there, done that…Emigrated.”

In a final note, Chmerkovskiy wrote, “I absolutely have to say this: POLISH PEOPLE ARE AMAZING!!!!! THANK YOU FROM THE ABSOLUTE BOTTOM OF MY HEART AND SOUL”

Instagram