Entertainment Weekly Veteran Lynette Rice Joins Deadline

Journalist and author Lynette Rice, who has covered the TV industry for more than two decades, is joining Deadline as TV Editor, Awards and Senior TV Writer. She starts March 16.

Rice will help spearhead the print and online coverage of TV awards season and contribute to the site’s coverage of TV industry news. She can be reached at lrice@deadline.com.

“I’ve known Lynette for 22 years. It’s a long story but she is the reason I got into entertainment journalism,” said Co-Editor-in-Chief, TV Nellie Andreeva, who made the hire with Co-Editor-in-Chief, Film Mike Fleming Jr. “As we finally get to work together, Mike and I are thrilled to have Lynette bring her deep knowledge of the TV business and extensive industry contacts to Deadline.”

On the breaking TV news side, in addition to Andreeva, Rice joins Deadline’s TV Editor Peter White, Senior TV Reporter Rosy Cordero, TV Reporter Alexandra del Rosario and London-based International TV Editor Max Goldbart.

Led by Executive Awards Editor Joe Utichi, Deadline’s awards team also includes Senior Awards Editor Antonia Blyth; Documentary Editor Matthew Carey; Film Editor Damon Wise; Assistant Editor Ryan Fleming; and Production Editor David Morgan. “I’m thrilled to welcome someone of Lynette’s immense talent to Deadline as our awards coverage continues to expand,” Utichi said. “Her tremendous experience in print will be incredibly valuable as we continue to produce our world-class magazine for awards voters.”

Rice comes from Entertainment Weekly, where she wrote for the magazine and the website. Before that, she worked for The Hollywood Reporter and Broadcasting & Cable. The San Diego State graduate is also the author of the 2021 New York Times bestseller How to Save a Life: An Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy.