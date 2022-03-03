‘Love, Victor’: Nico Greetham Boards Hulu Series’ Final Season

EXCLUSIVE: Nico Greetham (Dinner in America, American Horror Story) has joined the cast of Hulu‘s Love, Victor in a recurring role.

In the third and final season of the original series, Greetham will portray Nick, a new friend Victor (Michael Cimino) meets at church.

Following the events of the film Love, Simon, Love, Victor tells the story of Victor Salazar— a new student at Creekwood High who has just moved with his family from rural Texas to Atlanta. On top of all the usual high school pressures of making friends and fitting in, Victor is still figuring out his sexuality— a tricky subject in his religious family. Reaching out to Simon for advice, Victor slowly but surely learns to be his authentic self and to trust the message from the film— that everyone deserves a great love story.

Greetham, who is of half Colombian and half Scottish descent, is best known for his role as the series lead Calvin/Yellow Power Ranger in Nickelodeon’s Power Rangers Ninja Steel.

Most recently he appeared in Ryan Murphy’s anthology series American Horror Stories and American Horror Story: Double Feature for FX and previously starred in Murphy’s Netflix adaptation of The Prom, alongside Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Kerry Washington, and Andrew Rannells.

On the film side, his credits include Dinner in America and Dramarama.

Greetham is represented by CAA, Independent Artists Entertainment, and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer.