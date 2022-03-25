Skip to main content
‘Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood’ Star Apple Watts Hospitalized In Severe Accident, Is Unresponsive

VH1.com

A car crash early Wednesday morning in Baker, California has sent former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood cast member Apple Watts to the hospital.

Watts starred in seasons 5 and 6 of the VH1 series Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. The storyline covered her attempts to rise from working as a stripper to breaking into the music business.

Watts suffered what are termed “major injuries” in the crash between her black Mercedes and a Ford F250 pickupon the Northbound I-15 between Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Her car flipped multiple times and burst into flames, according to California Highway Patrol.

A passenger in the pickup truck pulled Watts to safety. She was airlifted to University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

Watts’ sister told The Shade Room that she is “unresponsive at the moment,” with injuries including a “fractured skull, a broken spine, and a shattered arm.”

An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway, but drugs or alcohol are not believed to have played a role.

Watts has appeared in several music videos, including Future’s “Wicked.”

