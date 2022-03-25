‘Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood’ Star Apple Watts Hospitalized In Severe Accident, Is Unresponsive

A car crash early Wednesday morning in Baker, California has sent former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood cast member Apple Watts to the hospital.

Watts starred in seasons 5 and 6 of the VH1 series Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. The storyline covered her attempts to rise from working as a stripper to breaking into the music business.

Watts suffered what are termed “major injuries” in the crash between her black Mercedes and a Ford F250 pickupon the Northbound I-15 between Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Her car flipped multiple times and burst into flames, according to California Highway Patrol.