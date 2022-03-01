Louise Lombard Joins ‘Oppenheimer’; ‘Harold And The Purple Crayon’ Adds Camille Guaty

EXCLUSIVE: Louise Lombard (After franchise) has signed on to a role in Christopher Nolan’s Universal Pictures thriller Oppenheimer.

She joins a stacked ensemble led by Cillian Murphy that also includes Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreich, Michael Angarano, David Dastmalchian and Jason Clarke, as previously announced.

In Nolan’s latest, which is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin, Murphy plays the theoretical physicist of the same name, whose work on the Manhattan Project led to the invention of the atomic bomb. The epic thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.

Nolan is directing from his own script, and is producing alongside Emma Thomas and Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven. The film is slated to debut in theaters on July 21, 2023.

Lombard is perhaps best known for her turn as Trish in the Vertical Entertainment films After We Fell and After We Collided, adapted from the bestselling books by Anna Todd, and will next year reprise her role in the franchise’s fourth title, After Ever Happy. The actress has also appeared on the film side in After the Rain, opposite Paul Bettany; My Kingdom, opposite Richard Harris; and as the female lead in the Disney feature Hidalgo, opposite Viggo Mortensen. Her TV credits include Grimm, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Stargate Universe.

She is represented by Affirmative Entertainment, Paradigm and Payne Management in the UK.

***

Camille Guaty Courtesy of Braden Moran

EXCLUSIVE: Camille Guaty (The Rookie, Daytime Divas) will star alongside Zachary Levi, Zooey Deschanel, Lil Rel Howery and Ravi Patel in Sony Pictures’ live-action adaptation of Harold and the Purple Crayon.

The upcoming film from Oscar-nominated director Carlos Saldanha (Ferdinand, Rio) is based on the 1955 children’s book by Crockett Johnson that follows Harold, a curious 4-year-old who, with his purple crayon, has the the power to create a world of his own.

David Guion and Michael Handelman (Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, Dinner for Schmucks) handled the screenplay adaptation. John Davis (Dolemite Is My Name) is producing through Davis Entertainment. The film is slated for release in theaters on January 27, 2023.

Guaty recently wrapped a major reccuring role on ABC’s hit series The Rookie. She’s previously appeared in series including The Good Doctor, Daytime Divas, Scorpion and Prison Break, and in such films as David Wain’s National Lampoon biopic A Futile and Stupid Gesture and Haifaa Al-Mansour’s Nappily Ever After for Netflix, and Damiel Barnz’ indie Cake, toplined by Jennifer Aniston.

Guaty is repped by APA, Impression Entertainment and Brecheen Feldman Breimer.