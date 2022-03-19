Los Angeles Dodgers Lose Closer Kenley Jansen To Atlanta Braves

Win one, lose one. Just days after bringing all-star first baseman Freddie Freeman to the team, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost their longtime closer. Kenley Jansen has signed a one-year contract wth the Atlanta Braves for $16 million.
Ironically, Freeman is a former Atlanta Brave, although that team allowed him to leave when it traded for Oakland A’s first baseman Matt Olson.
Right-hander Blake Treinen will try to fill Jansen’s closer shoes. Jansen, 34, spent his entire career with the Dodgers organization. Last season, he posted a 2.22 ERA (185 ERA+) and a 2.39 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 69 innings.
For his career, he has a 2.37 ERA and a 5.01 strikeout-to-walk ratio to go with 350 saves.
The Dodgers season starts Thursday, April 14 with a night game against the Cincinnati Reds. The late start is part of Major League Baseball’s effort to squeeze in the games canceled by the labor lockout earlier this year.
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.