London Screenings: Banijay Rights Sells Steven Knight’s ‘Rogue Heroes’ To Europe, Canada, Australia

EXCLUSIVE: The excitement surrounding Steven Knight’s upcoming big-budget BBC war thriller Rogue Heroes has ramped up another notch with buyers in Europe, Canada and Australia acquiring the drama.

As distributor Banijay Rights gets ready to unveil the show at tomorrow’s London Screenings event, HBO Max in Europe, Amazon Prime Video in Canada and Australian network SBS have pre-bought the BBC original, which is co-produced with Epix in North America. The show is titled SAS Rogue Heroes in the UK.

Starring Sex Education’s Connor Swindells, Game of Thrones’ Alfie Allen and The North Water star Jack O’Connell, Kudos/Nebulastar’s six-parter is based on Ben Macintyre’s best-selling book, giving a dramatized account of how the world’s greatest Special Forces unit, the SAS, was formed under extraordinary circumstances in the darkest days of World War Two.

The show will likely premiere around Easter time on BBC One.

“From the get-go, Steven Knight and Kudos’ tour de force World War Two drama has created ripples of excitement from international buyers, and we are excited to expand this series’ global footprint even further,” said Banijay Rights CEO Cathy Payne.

Deadline also revealed Banijay is unveiling a balloon-making format and Hunted spin-off from its Benelux division at its Screenings showcase, which takes place tomorrow at BAFTA.

The distributor will update on tentpole formats MasterChef, Lego Masters and Big Brother and is pushing dramas such as Knight’s Peaky Blinders and ITV’s upcoming Riches.