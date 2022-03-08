Denise Di Novi & Margaret French Isaac Team With Amanda Kloots For Feature Take Of Her Novel ‘Live Your Life’

EXCLUSIVE: Producers Denise Di Novi and Margaret French Isaac of Di Novi Pictures have partnered with author Amanda Kloots to turn her book, Live Your Live, based on her true life story into a feature film.

Amanda Kloots and her sister Anna Kloots penned the novel and are adapting the screenplay themselves. No financier has been set yet.

In Live Your Life, Amanda Kloots bravely reflects on love, loss, and life with her husband, Broadway star and Tony-nominee Nick Cordero, whose public battle with Covid and tragic death made headlines around the world. In the early spring of 2020, Cordero was hospitalized for what he and his wife, Amanda Kloots, believed was a severe case of pneumonia. Entering Cedars-Sinai, there was no indication that Nick—a young guy in the prime of life with no pre-existing conditions—would never return home. Diagnosed with Covid, Cordero—who only a few days earlier was the picture of health—soon deteriorated. Suffering a series of complications – minor heart attacks, an amputation, sepsis—he was kept alive for weeks, hooked to a ventilator, bypass machines, dialysis, and a specialized heart-lung bypass machine.

Amanda Kloots, Cordero, and their infant son Elvis shared their journey on social media. Her updates quickly made an impact, inspiring millions of followers around the globe who offered positive thoughts and virtual prayers, and danced each day to Nick’s hit song Live Your Life. When Nick passed away after 94 grueling days in the ICU, the world grieved for Amanda and her family’s devastating loss.

“Live Your Life is a powerful love story set against a devastating period in our lives. It’s about love, faith, community, and resiliency and we feel honored that Amanda and Anna wanted to collaborate with us to tell Amanda’s deeply personal story.” said Di Novi and French Isaac.

“Anna and I are very grateful to Denise and Margaret for giving us this opportunity to share this story in a new way. With their guidance we are enjoying the process of working together again to shape my memoir into a film,” said Amanda Kloots.

Amanda Kloots is currently a co-host of CBS’ Daytime Emmy Award-winning The Talk. At the end of 2021, Amanda was a finalist on Season 30 of the ABC hit series Dancing with the Stars and will be touring the US with the live company in March. Amanda is currently developing a Christmas movie at CBS as well as a children’s book with Harper Collins, all while managing her successful AK! Fitness brand that includes an app, products and several major brand partnerships. In 2020 she co-founded and runs the Hooray For apparel brand with her sister Anna.

Anna Kloots is a writer living in Paris, France. Her memoir, My Own Magic with Harper Horizon, is set to be released in February 2023. In addition to founding and running the apparel brand Hooray For with her sister Amanda, she works freelance for travel, fashion, and lifestyle brands, and has a print shop where she sells photographs from her travels to 83 countries around the world. Anna shares daily anecdotes and insights on life as an American in Paris on her Instagram and short essays on her blog.

Amanda Kloots is represented by WME and Mortar Media.

Di Novi Pictures movies have grossed over a billion dollars around the globe. Di Novi and French Isaac have been behind some of the biggest female-driven event films including Little Women, Crazy, Stupid Love, A Walk to Remember, Edward Scissorhands, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and Stepmom, among countless others. Di Novi Pictures recent release The Sky Is Everywhere, a YA movie is currently streaming on Apple TV+ from A24, adapted by its author Jandy Nelson and directed by Josephine Decker (Madeline’s Madeline, Shirley) starring Cherry Jones, Jason Segel, and newcomer Grace Kaufman. Sabrina Parra was recently promoted to Vice President and Ella Hoffman to Creative Executive.