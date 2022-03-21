Lionsgate Television Re-Ups Jocelyn Sabo

EXCLUSIVE: Jocelyn Sabo is staying at Lionsgate Television.

Sabo has signed a new long-term deal at the company to remain as SVP, Television.

It comes as one of the shows that she oversees – comedy Acapulco – was renewed at Apple and is the company’s ninth renewal in the last twelve months.

Sabo has shepherded series including HBO Max’s upcoming Julia Childs drama Julia and Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson comedy Minx as well as Roku’s Swimming with Sharks.

She is also the production executive on The First Lady for Showtime, starring Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, and oversees several Lionsgate Television-produced series for Starz including the TV adaptation of John Wick, The Continental, comedy Run The World, the Party Down reboot and Powerverse series Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force.

Sabo also worked on Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black and is working with Head of Scripted Development and EVP of Television Scott Hersbt, who himself recently signed a new long-term deal, to develop series such as Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown starring Gina Rodriguez for Apple, The Bayou Trilogy from Carl Beverly & Sarah Timberman and the period drama Eleanor of Aquitaine for Starz.

“Jocelyn is an incredibly talented development and production executive with an eye for captivating stories and characters that resonate with audiences,” said Lionsgate Television Group Chair Kevin Beggs. “Her creativity, expertise and passion for great television have helped produce a powerful pipeline of premium content, and she’s part of a group of exceptional rising star executives we’ve identified and cultivated internally.”