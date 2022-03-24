Lionsgate Ups David Edwards To Executive Vice President, Global Marketing

Lionsgate has promoted David Edwards to Executive Vice President, Global Marketing. In his new role at the studio, he will report to President of Global Marketing, Marisa Liston, overseeing creative, digital and strategy for its global motion picture marketing department.

Edwards most recently served as Senior Vice President, Global Marketing Strategy—developing dynamic and data-based marketing strategies, leading campaign execution and overseeing production on some of the studio’s most successful campaigns, including those for The Hunger Games franchise, the Academy Award-winning La La Land, the $300-million box office hit Wonder, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Knives Out.

He is currently working on The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, starring Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal; the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4; Wonder sequel White Bird: A Wonder Story; Borderlands, starring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jack Black; About My Father, starring Sebastian Maniscalco and Robert De Niro; the adaptation of Judy Blume’s Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret from writer-director Kelly Fremon Craig and producer James L. Brooks; and an untitled comedy from Adele Lim, among many other films.

Related Story Blumhouse Television Promotes Marc Barson To Head Of Business & Legal Affairs

“David is one of the most talented and thoughtful marketing executives I have ever met,” said Liston. “His strategic approach and impeccable instincts are born from his endless curiosity and wealth of experience… not to mention he is truly a fan of cinema. I am incredibly lucky to have him as a partner and I am thrilled to recognize his work with this promotion.”

Edwards’ award-winning work has included responsibility for digital and strategic marketing efforts across all of the studio’s tentpole franchises and major theatrical film releases since 2012. He has worked with best-in-class talent across a wide array of initiatives, including creative advertising, digital marketing and social media, tech partnerships, branded content integrations and international marketing, and has also been instrumental in campaigns for Spiral: From the Book of Saw, The Hitman’s Bodyguard films, Paul Feig’s A Simple Favor, The Expendables franchise, Sicario and Hacksaw Ridge.

Prior to his time at Lionsgate, Edwards worked for the Beverly Hills-based social media and digital creative agency, Digital Media Management. While there, he helped to establish its Theatrical Film Marketing division, working on creative social media campaigns across multiple studio clients. Edwards began his career as a freelance designer, video editor and event producer in the San Diego area, having graduated from San Diego State University in 2007 with a B.S. in Film & New Media Production.