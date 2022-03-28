Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh Win At The 2022 Oscars For Best Makeup, Hairstyling

The makeup and hairstyling team for The Eyes of Tammy Faye — Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh — have taken the Oscar in the category. Dowds acted as the makeup department head, Raleigh was in charge of special makeup effects, and Ingram was head of the hair department. This is the first Oscar nomination and win for the three.

The trio emerged victorious for the epic, garish, and very 80s transformation of actress Jessica Chastain into the infamous televangelist Tammy Faye Baker, and styling the cast to look authentic to the time period the story takes place in. The three were considered the front-runners, the film having won for makeup and hair at the BAFTA Awards. They had some tough competition against the work in films like Dune, House of Gucci, Cruella, and Coming to America.

When Chastain heard she was nominated for an Oscar, she had this to say about Tammy Faye Baker and what it was like to play her.

“I knew she was a celebrated ally of the LGBTQ community, but when I watched the [2000] documentary of the same name, it was her radical acts of love that touched me. I remember she was on a show and she brings on an openly gay minister with HIV/AIDS. She looks into a camera and she says, ‘Christians need to love through anything. And that’s the way with Jesus,’ and she reminds people that this is what it means to be Christian at the time. She turned her backs on the conservative evangelical community because she committed a radical act of love. No one talked about that. All people talked about was her runny mascara.”

Tonight, Chastain is nominated for best actress for the film for which she’s already won a SAG award.