Lin-Manuel Miranda Won’t Be Attending The Oscars

Songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, nominated for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song) for “Dos Oruguitas” from Walt Disney’s Encanto, will not attend tomorrow’s Academy Awards.

In a tweet on Saturday, Miranda said his wife has tested positive for Covid-19, while he and his kids remain negative. He said he woudn’t be attending the ceremony “out of caution.” His wife is “doing fine,” he noted.

Miranda’s directorial debut, Tick, Tick … BOOM! is also up for two Oscars. And his contributions to Encanto have helped that film get a nod for Best Animated Feature. .

Los Angeles still requires masks and vaccine verification at large indoor events of more than 1,000 people.

