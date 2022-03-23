Lily Olszewski To Chair DGA’s Network Negotiations Committee; Brett Holey & Joyce Thomas To Serve As Co-Chairs

The DGA is gearing up for next year’s negotiations for a network TV contract, naming Lily Olszewski, the guild’s 6th vice president, to chair its negotiating committee, and director Brett Holey and DGA assistant secretary-treasurer Joyce Thomas as co-chairs. The current contact with ABC, CBS and NBC, which expires June 30, 2023, covers DGA directors and their teams working in news, sports, operations and at local stations.

“I am proud to appoint Lily Olszewski as the chair of our Network Negotiations Committee, and Brett Holey and Joyce Thomas as co-chairs” said DGA president Lesli Linka Glatter. “With decades of working experience at the top of their craft, combined with years of expertise as leaders in prior network negotiations, this team will be a significant asset to the Guild when it comes time to negotiate our network contracts in New York.”

The guild’s national board unanimously approved their appointments at its recent meeting. The DGA previously announced that director Jon Avnet will chair, and directors Todd Holland and Karen Gaviola will co-chair, its separate Feature Film and Television Negotiating Committee. That contract expires July 1, 2023.

Olszewski is an Emmy-winning director of ABC’s Good Morning America, where she’s worked for more than 13 years. Her other credits include Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Jenny McCarthy Show and Sesame Street. A DGA member since 2015, she is a member of the guild’s Eastern Directors Council, the Focus on Women Committee, and was a co-chair of the Network Negotiations Committee in 2019.

Holey, a 13-time News Emmy winner and senior director for NBC News, has directed all NBC News programs including election coverage, breaking news and primetime programming. He’s currently working with the launch of NBC News Now, the first U.S.-based international streaming news service. A DGA member since 1984, he has served on the Eastern Directors Council and as co-chair of the Network Negotiations Committee for the past three negotiations.

Thomas has worked at CBS for more than 30 years, joining the guild in 1996 as an associate director/technical supervisor in the network’s Broadcast Operations Department. She currently serves as an associate director/technical manager at the CBS Media Distribution Center in New York. She is co-chair of the DGA’s Focus on Women Committee, a former co-chair of the Eastern Diversity Steering Committee and has served on three previous Network Negotiating Committees.