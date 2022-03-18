You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

California’s Film & TV Incentives Program Generated $21.9B in Economic Output, Report Says; 110,000 Jobs & $7.7B In Wages Over 5 Years

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Los Angeles Unified School District Lifts Mask Mandate For Kids, Employees After Tentative Agreement With Teachers’ Union

Los Angeles Unified School District students and staff will be able to remove their masks indoors beginning Wednesday. The nation’s second-largest school district announced the news today after reaching agreements with its labor unions.

“I strongly support ending the indoor mask requirement and am committed to continuing to uphold our science-based approach to COVID-19 safety and protocols,” said new Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho in a statement. “I want to personally thank our students, employees and families for their support and patience. We know some in our school communities and offices will continue to wear masks, while others may not. Please consider your situation and do what is best for you or your child. Now that this important issue is behind us, it is time to focus on each student’s full academic potential.”

Related Story

California To Lift Vaccination, Testing, All Other Covid Requirements For Indoor Concerts, Sporting Events

The state of California and Los Angeles County both lifted the mask- wearing mandate for school campuses on March 12. But the LAUSD kept its requirement in place due to a clause in its labor contract with the teachers’ union, United Teachers Los Angeles, which required mask-wearing through the end of the semester.

Only after the lifting of the state and county requirements, however, did the district begin talks with UTLA and other labor groups, announcing Friday that it had reached an agreement to lift the requirement. Masks will now only be “strongly recommended” indoors.

The outdoor mask-wearing requirement was lifted previously.

According to LAUSD, the new agreement still needs to be formally ratified by union members, but that process has already begun, and the mandate is expected to be lifted by Wednesday.

The pact with UTLA, while allowing for a lifting of the mask mandate, calls for continued weekly Covid testing of all students and staff through the end of the school year. The district must continue to offer KN95 or N95 masks to any employee who requests them. The district also must provide take-home Covid tests to all students and staff “for baseline testing prior to the beginning of the 2022 spring break.”

The agreement will be in place until June 30. Additional talks will be held later to determine protocols for the next school year.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad