LADstudios Behind ‘Lens On Ukraine’; STV Studios Buys Mighty Productions; Viaplay’s ‘Meaning Of Life’ – Global Briefs

LADstudios Behind ‘Lens On Ukraine’

EXCLUSIVE: LADbible production arm LADstudios is to produce Lens on Ukraine, a wealth of short and mid-form factual content dedicated to sharing reliable, informative and supportive content focused on the war in Ukraine. The series of shorts will include animated explainers, vox pops, and clips from contributors on the ground in Kyiv and other conflict zones covering events on TikTok. LADbible has also launched an initiative to raise funds for the British Red Cross, with each piece of content produced for the campaign linking to the charity’s Ukraine Humanitarian appeal where viewers can donate funds. “The unfolding tragedy in Ukraine has shocked us all,” said LADstudios Director Alex Morris. “The LADstudios team is committed to creating a wide range of content covering the crisis from a number of different angles.”

STV Studios Buys ‘Ex Rated’ Producer Mighty Productions; Posts 2021 Growth

Scottish producer STV Studios has acquired Peacock’s Ex Rated indie Mighty Productions as owner STV Group records impressive profit and revenue gains in its full year results. Mighty initially counted BBC Studios as investor, which took a stake when it was launched in 2015 by former Weakest Link execs Lynn Sutcliffe and Hugh Rycroft. It has since won business from Peacock for dating format Ex Rated along with Channel 4 for upcoming Dara Ó Briain quiz One and Six Zeros. BBC Studios exited the company last year. “Lynn and Hugh bring with them a proven track record in returnable, high impact entertainment formats and, with bases in Glasgow and London, are strongly positioned to address the growing market for nations and regions production,” said STV Studios MD David Mortimer. STV Studios, which has been acquisitive of late, has also extended its exclusive development and co-production deal with Vera exec Elaine Collins’ Tod Productions. STV Studios owner STV Group posted impressive 2021 full year growth of 35% revenue to £144.5M ($190M) and 42% adjusted pre-tax profit to £23.6M ($31.1M). Both figures were higher than their respective pre-pandemic 2019 returns.

Viaplay Unveils ‘The Meaning Of Life’

Viaplay has unveiled Sweden’s The Meaning of Life as its latest original as the NENT streamer ups its 2022 originals target from 60 to 70. The Meaning of Life comes from The Lawyer’s Maria Nygren and Solsidan’s Tove Eriksen Hillblom and stars The Truth Will Out’s Celie Sparre and Dough’s Helena af Sandeberg. The eight-parter follows Alva (Sparre), who wants nothing more than to become a parent together with boyfriend Nico (Hannes Fohlin) but it’s just not happening. Meanwhile, her sister Ellen (af Sandeberg) has three children with husband Alex (Ulf Stenberg) – and dearly wishes she hadn’t. NENT Group Chief Content Officer Filippa Wallestam said the show is “based on its creators’ personal experiences,” adding that they handle “sensitive questions with a deft touch.” The series from FLX will air in the Autumn.