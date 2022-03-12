You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
L.A. County Reports 52 New Covid Deaths And 1,029 New Positive Cases

Los Angeles
Kirby Lee via AP

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 52 new deaths from Covid on Saturday, along with 1,029 new positive cases.

The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. But today’s tallies brings the County to a total of 31,275 deaths and 2,811,864 positive cases.

565 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19 at time of reporting. What percentage of them are in the ICU was not made clear. Covid test results have now been made available to 11,530,000 individuals, with 22% testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 0.7%.

L.A. County lifted its indoor mask mandate for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals on March 4, following the region’s move from a “High” level of transmission, as defined by the CDC, onto a “Low” plane. Indoor masking is still recommended in all settings, and required in “high-risk settings” including public transit, emergency shelters, health care settings, correctional and detention facilities, homeless shelters and long-term care facilities.

