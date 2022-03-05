L.A. County Public Health Covid Report: 48 New Deaths, 1,382 New Positive Cases

On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 48 new deaths from Covid-19, as well as 1,382 new positive cases.

The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. But today’s data brings the County to a total of 31,005 deaths and 2,803,476 positive cases.

At time of reporting, 792 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19. What percentage of them are in the ICU was not made clear. Covid test results have now been made available to 11,470,000 people, with 22% testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 1.0%.

L.A. County finally lifted its indoor mask mandate, for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, on Friday, following the region’s move from a “High” level of transmission, as defined by the CDC, onto a “Low” plane. Indoor masking is still recommended in all settings, and required in “high-risk settings” including public transit, emergency shelters, health care settings, correctional and detention facilities, homeless shelters and long-term care facilities.