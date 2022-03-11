‘L.A. Law’: Jill Eikenberry To Guest Star In ABC Revival Pilot, Reprising Her Ann Kelsey Role

EXCLUSIVE: Jill Eikenberry is set to guest star in ABC drama pilot L.A. Law, a revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama, reprising her role as Ann Kelsey. Eikenberry starred on all eight seasons of the original series as Kelsey, Associate/Partner in the firm. In the pilot, Eikenberry’s Kelsey is now a judge.

In the revival, written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins — reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only the most high-profile, boundary-pushing and incendiary cases.

The pilot stars Blair Underwood and Corbin Bernsen, who are reprising their roles as Jonathan Rollins and Arnie Becker, respectively, as well as fellow new series regulars Hari Nef, Toks Olagundoye, Ian Duff, John Harlan Kim, Kacey Rohl and Juliana Harkavy.

Underwood, Guggenheim and Mohamed executive produce alongside Hemingway via Anthony Hemingway Productions and Dayna Bochco and Jesse Bochco via Steven Bochco Productions. 20th Television is the studio.

Eikenberry earned four Emmy nominations, two Golden Globe nominations and a Golden Globe Award for her role as Ann Kelsey on L.A. Law. She has starred in numerous TV movies including An Inconvenient Woman and Chantilly Lace and will next be seen in the sequel, Chantilly Bridge, which will be released this summer. Most recently, Eikenberry guest-starred in Paramount+’s The Good Fight. She received an Obie Award for the Off-Broadway plays Lemon Sky and Life Under Water, and was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for the Off-Broadway musical The Kid. She is currently part of a new streaming theater company, New Normal Rep, which is now its second season. Eikenberry is repped by Julia Berman and Act One Management.