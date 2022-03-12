You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Bob Chapek's Toughest Test Yet Could Lead To Change
KTLA Live Report On Hit-And-Run Captures Another Incident At Dangerous L.A. Intersection

KTLA reporter Gene Kang was doing a live standup on a prior hit-and-run collision at 84th and Hoover Street in  Los Angeles when another incident was captured for the home audience as it happened.

Kang was on camera Thursday talking about how dangerous the intersection was when two cars collided directly behind him. The crew filming Kang immediately focused on one of the drivers, who pulled to the left and then sped away.

“Our security guard Walter Mann yelled ‘get back’ and we moved as the car came racing towards us. It veered away at the last second and T-boned the car,” Kang said on KTLA.

A license plate from the car that sped away was recovered by police.

“Crazy crash! I was covering a fatal hit & run story yesterday,” Kang said in a tweet on Friday.

“I was pointing out one of the most dangerous streets in #LosAngeles (Hoover & 84th Street) – then this happened!” he added. “We called 911, helped the victims and @LAPDHQ has this video and the license plate. Stay safe! @KTLA.”

